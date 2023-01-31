Swakopmund Municipality to put down problem dog

The Swakopmund Municipality has confirmed that it will euthanise a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog reported to have attacked a four-year-old girl at the town.

The incident took place in Mondesa last week Friday at about 18h00 in Olivia Haufiku Street, where the child was at the time.

According to the Namibian Police, a man who is known to the owner of the dog reportedly took the dog out of the yard without the owner’s consent.

According to the owner, the individual released the dog from the leash as he seemed to be choking. This reportedly led to him losing control over the dog, causing it to run off freely before spotting and viciously attacking the child who sustained severe injuries on her leg.

It is said that this is the third incident reported against this dog and the owner had received a warning from the Municipality of Swakopmund’s Animal Control Department two days prior to the latest incident.

According to the municipality’s spokesperson, Linda Mupupa, this owner reportedly has five unregistered dogs, which is against the municipality’s bylaws as each household is only permitted to have four dogs, which should each have a permit from the municipality.

The municipality also confirmed that there was no proof of vaccination for the dog.

The victim is reported to be in a stable but serious condition in hospital and the dog’s owner has pledged his full support to the victim and her family.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency