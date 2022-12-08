Swimmers shine on day three as boxers tumble at AUSC games

Namibian swimmers’ red hot form continued on Wednesday as they claimed four more medals on the third and final day of the swimming competition at the 2022 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 games.

The last session, held at the Indoor Aquatic Swimming Pool at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe, saw Reza Westerduin bag a silver medal in the 200 metre (m) individual medley event, while Maja Brinkman captured bronze medal in the same event.

Westerduin was back to claim a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke event before the day ended with jubilation for the relay team of Westerduin, Trisha Mutumbula, Nicole Redecker and Jessica Humphrey when they won a bronze medal in the 4 x 100m medley relay.

In total, Namibia finished fourth on the swimming competition log with 14 medals ahead of Angola (six medals), Botswana, Malawi and Seychelles, who all failed to win any medals during the completion.

In netball, Namibia and Zimbabwe played out an exciting 43-all draw in a crucial match which has a huge bearing in the silver and bronze medal places at the end of the competition.

The draw sees South Africa continue to maintain its lead with eight points on the log, followed by Zimbabwe which has five points.

Zambia and Malawi are next with four points followed by Namibia with three points with Botswana yet to register a victory after four matches.

Namibia play Zambia in their last game, hoping for a massive victory which will help them improve their goal difference, while also anticipating that Zimbabwe loses heavily to South Africa and Botswana pulls off a surprise victory over Malawi so that the Young Desert Jewels can improve their goal difference.

In boxing, Thomas Ishidimbwa lost his semi-final tie against Siseko Teyise in a 4-1 majority decision while Hubertus Richard suffered a 3-2 majority decision to Tshepo Makelele.

Richard will feel hard done by the organisers who selected three South African judges, all of whom gave the tie to his opponent Makebele, while the Zambian and Malawian judges scored the tie in favour of the Namibian.

Boxing semi-final action continues on Thursday with history beckoning for Namibia as Monica Kambonde is set to become the first-ever Namibian female boxer to fight in a competitive bout.

She will face Asemahle Sotwili from South Africa before a fellow female Namibian boxer fights Lusia Hafika.

Alfeus Madina will then conclude the hopes of a medal in the men’s semi-finals when he faces Zandile Mathebula in the last bout of the day.

The track and field competition will kick off Thursday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency