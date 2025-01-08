Hot News :

Top Diplomats of South Korea and U.S. Reaffirm Alliance in Seoul Talks

3 Clubs Disqualified for 2025 Chinese Professional Football Leagues

Explainer: Can South Korean Police Arrest Impeached President?

Chengdu Tianfu Airport’s New Bonded Zone Gains State Council Approval

Urgent: S. Korea’s Joint Investigation Unit Seeks Extension of Arrest Warrant for President Yoon

U.S. Congress to Certify Trump’s Election Victory Amid Legacy of Jan. 6 Riot

Search
Close this search box.

Synchronoss Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Share This Article:

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that Jeff Miller, President and CEO, and Louis Ferraro, CFO, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • ICR Conference on January 13, 2025. The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM ET and the webcast link will be available on the Synchronoss Investor Relations website here, or directly here.
  • Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2025. To register for one-on-one meetings with management, please contact a Needham sales representative.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR for Synchronoss
SNCRIR@icrinc.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9328105

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.