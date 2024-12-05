

HAMA: The Syrian army announced Thursday that it has redeployed its forces outside the western-central Syrian city of Hama after fierce battles with rebel groups, confirming that opposition fighters have entered the city following intense attacks from multiple fronts.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the withdrawal marks a significant shift in control within the region, which has been a focal point of conflict in the Syrian civil war. The Syrian army’s exit from Hama highlights the advancing capabilities of the rebel factions, who have been gaining momentum in their efforts to reclaim territories.

The battle for Hama has been intense, with the opposition employing strategic offensives to outmaneuver government forces. The city’s strategic position in western-central Syria makes it a vital location for both sides in the conflict.

The announcement of the withdrawal comes amid growing international concern about the humanitarian impact of the prolonged fighting in Syria. The redeployment of Syrian forces

is likely to influence the dynamics of the ongoing conflict, with potential implications for the control of adjacent regions.

The situation in Hama remains fluid, with further developments expected as rebel groups consolidate their presence in the city and the Syrian army adjusts its strategy in response to the changing landscape. The international community continues to monitor the conflict closely, amid calls for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.