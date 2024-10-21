TAJBank sets industry record, pays 2nd dividend in 4yrs



TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest bank, has set a new record in the banking sector with the payment of dividends to its shareholders at the end of its half year ended June 2024.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hamid Joda, who said this on Monday in Abuja, said this feat was the second in its 4th year of operations

According to him, the payment of the second tranche of dividends to its shareholders barely four years of TAJBank’s operations is historic.

‘This is the first time such a feat is recorded in the over 100 years of banking services in Nigeria.

‘With this milestone, the bank’s board and management are telling investors in Nigeria and outside the country that TAJBank will consistently add value to their investments.

‘We will continue to reward them for their confidence in our bank, not only financially, but also in creating opportunities for them to grow their businesses and improve their wellbeing,’ he said.

Joda also said that the bank gross earnings for half year (

June) 2024 increased to N32.8 billion from N17 billion recorded in 2023 financial year.

He said that the amount represented 93 per cent increase over the preceding year’s earnings.

He said that the bank also paid 10 per cent cash as interim dividend to its shareholders in the half year under review, following the approval of the financial statements by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Joda said that the bank shareholders’ fund also rose from N5 billion which is 20 per cent in 2019 to over N53 billion in June 2024, representing 960 per cent growth in the investors’ fund.

The bank’s Executive Director, Mr Sherif Idi, said that the financial performance in the half year 2024 demonstrated the bank’s resilience and its management’s zeal for excellence in all areas of its operations.

‘Let me emphasise here that we are very grateful to all the shareholders and urge them to always support the board and management in their sustained efforts to transform TAJBank to the foremost non-interest bank in Africa,’ he s

aid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TAJBank had in 2022 financial year raised its earnings per share from N31.06 kobo to N65.40k per share, indicating 114.56 per cent on improved returns on investments.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria