TCN has capacity to transmit 6,000MW of electricity – MD



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has capacity to transmit 6,000 MWS of electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

Mr Sule Abdulaziz, the Managing Director of TCN said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Abdulaziz said that in the last three years, TCN had upgraded several sub-stations.

He said that the company had also built new sub-stations funded through its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and donor agencies.

The TCN boss said that the company had installed new transformers to ensure an increase in capacity.

‘TCN has a comprehensive list of proposed projects, which are in batches, taking into cognisance those that require little investment to benefit the grid in the first batch for quick additional capacity.’

He said that the grid capacity was confirmed through an acceptable scientific method of capacity determination.

‘The last grid simulation test carried out revealed that it has a capacity of 8100 MWS. In March 2021, TCN su

ccessfully wheeled 5,801 MWS from generating companies to distribution load centres nationwide.

‘From then to date, we have continued to add more transformers, conduct transmission lines and build new transmission substations among others.

‘All these we know have continued to further strengthen our grid capacity. So, yes, we can comfortably transmit 6,000 MWS and more before the end of this year,’ he said.

He said TCN was a key stakeholder of the Nigerian Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) as undertaken by the Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGNPC).

‘This initiative aims to resolve existing challenges in the nation’s power sector and further expand the capacity of the transmission and distribution networks to achieve an operational capacity of 25,000 megawatts (MW).

‘Through a series of projects spanning three phases, projects under this PPI initiative are currently ongoing and it is also adding to the capacity of the grid,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria