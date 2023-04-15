Teenage boy arrested for alleged murder at Cause Village

Police in the Kavango West Region on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the alleged murder of an adult male at Cause Village.

Kavango West Namibian Police Force (NamPol) daily crime report on Friday indicated that the suspect reportedly fatally shot the deceased, an adult male, with a shotgun in the right arm leading to some fragments penetrating his rib cage.

'It is further alleged that the incident occurred when the suspect was playing with the firearm by randomly pointing it towards other people. In the process, one of them allegedly pushed the barrel away from themselves while the suspect's finger was still on the trigger,' it read.

The incident occurred at Cause village at the late Hompa Daniel Sitentu's farm in the Kavango West Region.

The deceased next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated incident, thieves allegedly broke into Mbome Junior Primary School in the Kavango West Region between Wednesday and Thursday and stole a cash box containing N.dollars 6 082.65.

No arrests have been made and police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency