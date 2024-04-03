Telecom Namibia deactivates over 190 000 unregistered SIM cards

WINDHOEK: Telecom Namibia (TN) on Monday deactivated 191 598 unregistered prepaid Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, in a move to comply with regulations set by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN).

This was stated in a press release issued by TN Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Nomvula Kambinda.

According to the statement, the decision follows TN’s commitment to align with the recently implemented SIM card registration regulations mandated by CRAN.

‘As of 31 March 2024, TN’s records indicated a total of 442 410 active mobile subscribers. Following the deactivation, TN will maintain a base of 250 812 registered prepaid subscribers,’ Kambinda said.

She said the company is committed to adhering to CRAN-mandated SIM card registration regulations and safeguarding consumer privacy.

‘To ensure transparency and accountability, TN has implemented a comprehensive deactivation procedure involving the transition of unregistered prepaid SIM cards to a ‘Two-way block’ s

tatus, rendering them inactive for any communication activity,’ stated Kambinda.

The press release explained the deactivation process and reassured customers affected by the deactivation that they could regain service by completing the registration process.

‘TN has systematically identified all active prepaid SIM cards that remain unregistered in its system. They have now been transitioned to a two-way block status, effectively preventing them from initiating or receiving calls, texts, or data services. Reactivation of deactivated SIM cards is only possible by completing the established SIM registration process, ensuring that only registered users can access TN’s services and strengthening regulatory compliance and data security measures,’ it said.

TN encourages those impacted to visit any Teleshop to register their SIM cards promptly.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency