S. Korean Banks’ Lending Rate Declines for Sixth Consecutive Month in May

Rotterdam, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today announces four strategic senior appointments, reinforcing its leadership team as it scales its global adaptation agenda. His Excellency Macky Sall, Chair of GCA’s Supervisory Board, and Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, GCA President and CEO, welcome:

Matthew McKinnon, Vice President, External Affairs and Policy

Leads GCA’s policy, advocacy, external relations and partnership activities.

Leads GCA's policy, advocacy, external relations and partnership activities.

Oversees administration, finance, operations and donor compliance.

Oversees administration, finance, operations and donor compliance.

Shapes the transition of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program into its second phase (2026–2030).

Shapes the transition of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program into its second phase (2026–2030).

Heads institutional fundraising and strategic resourcing to ensure GCA’s sustainable growth.

“These appointments reflect GCA’s growing role on the world stage,” said H.E. Macky Sall. “I warmly welcome this strengthened leadership team, which brings the experience, diversity and vision needed to accelerate adaptation where efforts where they are needed most.”

“As we scale our impact and deepen partnerships, this expanded leadership brings vital expertise to advance GCA’s mission,” added Professor Verkooijen. “I look forward to working closely with our new colleagues to drive innovation, scale finance and impact in adaptation worldwide.”

Senior Leadership Profiles

Matthew McKinnon (New Zealand)

Matthew McKinnon brings over 20 years of international experience including at the United Nations (UNDP, UNICEF, UN Secretariat) and as advisor to 7th UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan (2007-2010). He served as founding head of the secretariat of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and V20 (2010-2023) leading its successful spearheading of calls to enshrine a 1.5°C goal in the Paris Agreement, and advising government delegations from Africa, Asia, America and the Pacific in the UN climate negotiations. He has also edited several global assessments on the impact of climate change and chairs the Advisory Board of MSC Foundation.

Edward Mharadzira (Zimbabwe)

Edward Mharadzirwa brings an extensive background in financial management and deep knowledge of GCA work, backed by over 18 years of senior experience in global development organizations, both in the field and at headquarters. With a strong foundation in leading financial strategy, internal controls, risk mitigation, and donor compliance, Edward Mharadzirwa has played a key role in strengthening financial governance at GCA through his prior role as Senior Director of Finance and Operations.

Dr. Purvi Mehta (India)

Purvi Mehta joins the GCA as a senior advisor with over 27 years of experience in agriculture, climate adaptation, and development partnerships across Asia and Africa. She previously served as Senior Advisor and Asia Director at the Gates Foundation, leading global initiatives in climate adaptation and scaling innovation and as a regional program coordinator at CGIAR. She is also Adjunct Professor at Cornell University and serves on a number of global boards and advisory panels including the World Food Prize, MIT’s JWAS Global Climate and Food Alliance and Advanta.

Kristina Tanso (United Kingdom)

Ms. Tanso joins GCA from the University of Oxford Medical Sciences Division, where she has served as Senior Development Advisor for Pediatrics and Rare Diseases, expanding the Department’s private and public philanthropic portfolio internationally. With over 12 years of experience leading strategic development activities for organizations including the Nature Conservancy, Teach for All and Room to Read, she is also Adjunct Professor on Development at the University of Hong Kong.

