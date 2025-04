Muscat: The third round of US-Iran talks concerning the nuclear issue is set to commence in Muscat, the capital of Oman, on April 26 at approximately 12:00 Tehran time (8:30 GMT), as reported by the Iranian YJC news agency on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the exact start time of the discussions remains uncertain. The US delegation arrived in Oman on Saturday morning and plans to engage in preliminary talks with the Omani foreign minister before the official negotiations begin.