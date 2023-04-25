Three arrested for possession of cannabis at Rundu

Two men and a woman were arrested on Sunday for possession of cannabis at Rundu.

Namibian Police Force Acting Regional Commander in the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu confirmed that the trio was arrested near Ngandu Lodge. Their ages were not revealed.

They were allegedly caught selling two 20-litre containers filled with cannabis.

The quantity and value of the cannabis are still to be determined.

In an unrelated incident on the same day, a man whose age is also not known was arrested for possession and dealing in controlled wildlife products.

He too was arrested near Ngandu Lodge around 12h30.

The suspect, who is a resident of Katwitwi village in the Kavango West Region, was allegedly caught with pangolin skin in his possession which he was trying to sell for N.dollars 50 000.

He was expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency