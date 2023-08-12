Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

President Bola Tinubu reaffirms the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

The president stated this on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD).

Tinubu said that job creation, education and skills development to digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance were key factors in national growth.

Tinubu emphasised that youth empowerment was a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors.

He added that these create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

The president acknowledged the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over.

He pledged to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for youths and national economic development.

He said he strongly believes in the principle of “to whom much is given, much is expected,” and remained undeterred in his focus on delivery.

As agents of change, President Tinubu urges the youth to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all citizens.

In tandem with the theme of this year’s event: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the president urged young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development.

He said this would shape the future of the planet in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.

On this International Youth Day celebration, the president assures the younger generation that his administration would engage them with a view to implementing their important and forward-looking feedbacks.

Highlighting his commitment to active listening and engagement, Tinubu noted that the enactment of the Student Loan Act and the provision of buses to the Student Bodies of tertiary institutions nationwide stand out as tangible examples of his administration’s responsiveness.

The president heartily extends his best wishes to all Nigerian Youth on this joyous International Youth Day Celebration.(NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria