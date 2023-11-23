  • November 25, 2023
Toddler dies after alleged assault by aunt

The police in the Omusati Region have arrested a 40-year-old woman following the death of her two-year-old niece at Okafitukakuni village. This was confirmed by Namibian Police Force Regional Commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson, on Wednesday. Basson said the suspect allegedly assaulted Susan Noongo with a dry palm stick around 14h00 on Tuesday and she suffered a broken right arm and fell unconscious. 'It is further alleged that at around 18h00, the suspect put the deceased in a baby carrier and took her to the Omahenene clinic, where the child was declared dead by the nurses,' he said. The suspect is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder. Source: The Namibian Press Agency

