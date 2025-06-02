Afghan Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle 790 Sheep Abroad



Omusati Region: A one-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a well at Omukwa village in the Elim Constituency of the Omusati Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday stated that the lifeless body of one-year-old Heikki Vulika Zeferinus was discovered around 16h30 in the well. The report detailed that the deceased had followed other children aged four and eight, who went to fetch water from a well near their house. It was further alleged that the deceased started to cry, wanting to be carried by the other kids, but they left him behind near the well as they went to drop the water containers they were carrying in the house.





It is alleged that when the children returned, they could not find him. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.





Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the police also reported that a 51-year-old man drowned at Omapundo village in the Oshikoto Region. The deceased has been identified as Shitutuma Lukas Martin, who allegedly drowned in a water pan around 18h00 on Friday. The crime report noted that the deceased left the cuca-shops where he was drinking tombo with others and walked into a water pan situated near the cuca-shops. He continued walking into the water until he became submerged and drowned. Onlookers alerted the police; however, his body was only retrieved the next day due to darkness.





The deceased’s next of kin have been informed, and police investigations are continuing.

