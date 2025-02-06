Hot News :

Growing Chinese Demand to Propel Southeast Asian Durian Export Growth

Kenya’s Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to Boost Economic Growth

Xi Meets Thai PM in Beijing to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Indonesia Drastically Reduces Infrastructure Budget, Halting Key Projects

Iron Ore Futures Surge in Daytime Trading at Dalian Commodity Exchange

China’s Ning Zhongyan Aims for Gold at Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games

Search
Close this search box.

Tokyo Corporate Bankruptcies Surge by 16% in January

Share This Article:


Tokyo: The number of corporate bankruptcies in Tokyo surged in January due to high costs and labor shortages, data from Japanese credit research company Tokyo Shoko Research showed. The number of corporate bankruptcies, involving liabilities of at least 10 million yen (about 65,500 U.S. dollars), increased by 16 percent year-on-year to 152 cases for January, the data showed.



According to Namibia Press Agency, this marks the second consecutive month of year-on-year growth and the first time in 11 years that January bankruptcies have exceeded 150 cases as persistent high costs and labor shortages have hindered business recovery for many firms. Total liabilities associated with these bankruptcies amounted to 21.6 billion yen (141.4 million dollars).



By industry, the service sector saw the highest number of bankruptcies at 60 cases, an 18-percent increase year-on-year. Tokyo Shoko Research noted that the financial strain from rising wages is contributing to the increase in bankruptcies, with no clear resolution to inflation in sight. The report warned that business failures in Tokyo are likely to continue rising.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.