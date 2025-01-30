Hot News :

Tokyo Stocks Rise as Semiconductor Shares Recover Despite U.S. Tech Decline

Tokyo Stocks Rise as Semiconductor Shares Recover Despite U.S. Tech Decline

Philippines Misses GDP Target with 5.6 Pct Growth in 2024

Laos Hosts Annual Elephant Festival to Promote Conservation

China Sets New Daily Box Office Revenue Record on Chinese New Year 2025

Caneda Named Head Coach of CSL Club Zhejiang FC

Tokyo: Tokyo stocks continued to rise on Thursday as semiconductor-related stocks such as Advantest recovered despite a weak start due to a decline in U.S. tech stocks. The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed up 99.19 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 39,513.97.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Advantest, which had announced its earnings the previous day, and Tokyo Electron both turned upward after initial declines. However, after a mid-afternoon rally, the market struggled to maintain its gains, with profit-taking and sell-offs emerging above the 39,500 level.



In the foreign exchange market, the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar, briefly reaching the mid-154 yen range, weighing on sectors like machinery, which faced selling pressure. The broader TOPIX index also rose, ending 6.34 points, or 0.23 percent higher at 2,781.93.



Among the listed stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,093 advanced, 492 declined, and 54 remained unchanged.

