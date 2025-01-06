Top Diplomats of South Korea and U.S. Reaffirm Alliance in Seoul Talks

Hot News :

Seoul: Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday to reaffirm their alliance following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul told a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they reaffirmed no gap in the South Korea-U.S. alliance, saying the efforts for the alliance will continue under any government both in the United States and South Korea.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Cho noted that the two allies will continue to move forward by closely coordinating all policies and steps in solidarity after the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration. Blinken arrived here Sunday, becoming the first high-level U.S. official to visit the Asian nation after the impeachment of Yoon last month over his short-lived martial law imposition.

Regarding the impeachment, the U.S. diplomat reiterated the U.S. confidence in South Korea’s democratic resilience, reaffirming the unwavering U.S. sup
port for the South Korean people and the country.

