Cheaper Government-Stockpiled Rice Hits Store Shelves in Japan Amid Rising Prices



Paris: Saturday concluded the first week at Roland Garros as for the first time since 2003 at French Open all women’s top eight seeds have advanced to the last 16. American second seed Coco Gauff defeated Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 7-6(3) to enter the fourth round for a fifth consecutive year. The Florida native fared well beneath the scorching sun in the first set but had to go seesaw with her opponent in the second that saw eight consecutive breaks. “Overall happy to get through it. Obviously I can do some things better. The first set was great, so looking through the positives and able to come back from a break-down,” the 21-year-old commented on her performance.





According to Namibia Press Agency, third seed Jessica Pegula needed three sets to beat Czech former finalist Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 while seventh seed Madison Keys saved three match points to overcome her fellow American Sofia Kenin, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Mirra Andreeva, seeded sixth, recorded a comfortable win over Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-1.





On the men’s side, three-time champion Novak Djokovic edged close to his fourth win here, beating Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The Serb is looking to record his milestone 100th win on the Paris clay when he meets Cameron Norrie on Monday. “There are always a lot of expectations, but I think I played solidly in the right moments over three sets,” he said. “I’m in a time in my career, in my life, when I feel very privileged because every time I step out on court I’m playing for the history books. It’s incredible,” he added.





Top seed Jannik Sinner breezed past Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in 94 minutes. It is the Italian’s 17th successive Grand Slam victory. The 23-year-old will open his second week against Russia’s Andrey Rublev who had an extra day off after Arthur Fils withdrew. “Things can change so quickly from one day to the other,” Sinner said. “We saw this in Rome… I was in half an hour, I lost the first set 6-1. So I have to be very careful. Andrey is an incredible player. I have to be focused. He’s rested, so let’s see what’s coming.”





British world No. 5 Jack Draper eased past Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

