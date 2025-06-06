Hot News :

Tottenham Sacks Coach Postecoglou Just Two Weeks After Europa League Win

OSBP at Katima Mulilo to be Completed in 18 Months

Italy and Argentina Unveil Comprehensive Action Plan for Bilateral Cooperation

Whale Rock Cement’s Proposed Acquisition of Ohorongo Sparks Monopoly Concerns

Global Food Prices Fall as Vegetable Oils and Sugar Lead Decline

Oshakati Town Council Proposes N.dollars 350 Million Budget for 2025/26

London: Tottenham Hotspur sacked coach Ange Postecoglou on Friday, just 16 days after he led the team to its first trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the club’s decision came amid a dire Premier League season, which saw 59-year-old Postecoglou’s side finish 17th in the table after losing 22 out of 38 matches.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” the club stated in a release. The statement expressed “extreme gratitude” to the Australian for becoming only the third coach to win a European title with Tottenham, but clarified that “our decision is not based on emotions tied to this achievement.”

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond,” the club added. “We have made what we believe is the righ
t decision to give us the best chance of success going forward.”

Brentford coach Thomas Frank is widely considered the frontrunner to succeed Postecoglou, with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola also a potential candidate.

