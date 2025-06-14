Aerosols Offer New Hope in Weakening Dangerous Cyclones: Australian Study



Badakhshan: At least two commuters lost their lives and four others sustained injuries as a car veered off the road and plunged into a valley in northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, provincial police spokesperson Ihsanullah Kamgar said on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the deadly accident took place in Baharak district of Badakhshan province on Friday evening. The vehicle plunged into a valley due to reckless driving, Kamgar said, adding that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.





Poor road conditions, reckless driving, and lack of security measures during travel are among the causes of deadly road accidents in the country.

