Aerosols Offer New Hope in Weakening Dangerous Cyclones: Australian Study

China Launches Satellite for Natural Disaster Monitoring

Commercial Exchanges Fuel New Momentum in China-Africa Cooperation

African Goods Gain Traction in Chinese Market Amid Economic Expo

Music Concert Commemorates 75 Years of China-Myanmar Diplomatic Relations

Traffic Accident Claims Lives in Badakhshan Province

Badakhshan: At least two commuters lost their lives and four others sustained injuries as a car veered off the road and plunged into a valley in northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, provincial police spokesperson Ihsanullah Kamgar said on Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the deadly accident took place in Baharak district of Badakhshan province on Friday evening. The vehicle plunged into a valley due to reckless driving, Kamgar said, adding that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.



Poor road conditions, reckless driving, and lack of security measures during travel are among the causes of deadly road accidents in the country.

