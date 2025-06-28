Hot News :

UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal

Ngurare Calls on Namibians to Promote Olufuko

Prolonged Drought Heightens Sexual Violence Risk for Young Women in Vulnerable Regions: Study

Roundup: DR Congo, Rwanda Sign Peace Deal to End Regional Bloody Turmoil

Trump Calls Presidency “A Very Dangerous Profession” After Supreme Court Win

Over 1 Million Afghan Refugees Return Home in Six Months

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Traffic Accident on Kabul-Nangarhar Highway Injures 11 in Afghanistan’s Laghman Province

Share This Article:


Laghman: Eleven commuters sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, the provincial police office said on Saturday. The accident took place Saturday morning on a highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern Nangarhar province when a truck collided with two passenger vehicles, leaving 11 injured, including a woman, said the office.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the source blamed reckless driving for the incident, adding that all the injured passengers were taken to the provincial hospital of Nangarhar for treatment.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.