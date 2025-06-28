UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal



Laghman: Eleven commuters sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, the provincial police office said on Saturday. The accident took place Saturday morning on a highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern Nangarhar province when a truck collided with two passenger vehicles, leaving 11 injured, including a woman, said the office.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the source blamed reckless driving for the incident, adding that all the injured passengers were taken to the provincial hospital of Nangarhar for treatment.

