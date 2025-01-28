Hot News :

Trkiye Detains 100 IS Suspects Across 24 Provinces

Ankara: Turkish authorities have detained 100 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) in the past week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday. The operations, dubbed “Gurz-41” and “Gurz-42,” were carried out across 24 provinces, including the capital, Ankara, and Istanbul, Trkiye’s most populated city, the minister said on social media platform X.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the authorities determined that the suspects were carrying out activities within the organization, providing financial aid to the group, and making propaganda for the terrorist organization on social media. The police seized organizational documents and digital materials during the raids. “With our strategy of destroying terrorism at its source, we continue our struggle with determination, (together) with our police, gendarmerie, and intelligence units,” Yerlikaya said.



Trkiye designated IS a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country. Ankara has conducted counter-terrorism operations domestically and abroad to crack down on its members and activities.

