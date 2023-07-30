Troops clamp down on illegal oil refining site in Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and those of a private security firm have jointly uncovered a major illegal refining site in Delta.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the operation was undertaken by troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion.

The battalion operates in 6 Division Area of Responsibility at Owahwa community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Nwachukwu stated that the operation was in continuation of the sustained effort to deny oil thieves the freedom of action and to protect the oil sector from economic saboteurs.

He explained that the sting operation on Saturday followed a surveillance report on the activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

He explained that the troops stormed the site and discovered 35 modular ovens used for illegal oil refining; three fabricated reservoirs; 30 dugout reservoirs and 75 galvanised pipes.

“The operatives have since clamped down on the illegal refining site.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to continue to support on-going anti-oil theft operations by reporting suspected illicit refining and illegal bunkering in their areas to security agencies,’’ Nwachukwu stated.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria