UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal



Windhoek: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called being president a “very dangerous profession,” suggesting that he might not have run if he had known. He made the comments during a White House press conference held to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to curb the power of federal judges to impose nationwide rulings that block his policies, handing him a major victory.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Supreme Court’s decision came in a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, ruling that district judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration’s executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship. This decision marks a significant win for Trump, who has faced numerous legal challenges during his presidency.





During the press conference, when asked by a reporter about threats to his life, Trump mentioned being occasionally reminded of an incident where he was grazed by a bullet at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. He compared the risks of being president to those faced by race car drivers and bull riders, noting the higher perceived danger in his role.





Trump stated, “You have race car drivers as an example, one-tenth of 1 percent die. Bull riders, one-tenth of 1 percent. That’s not a lot, but it’s — people die. When you’re president, it’s about 5 percent. If somebody would have told me that, maybe I wouldn’t have run. Okay? This is, this is a very dangerous profession,” highlighting his concerns over the safety risks associated with the presidency.

