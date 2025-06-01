Cheaper Government-Stockpiled Rice Hits Store Shelves in Japan Amid Rising Prices

Hot News :

Trump to Announce New Nominee to Lead NASA, Replacing Musk Ally

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a new candidate to head NASA after deciding to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a known ally of Elon Musk. The White House confirmed this decision on Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, stating, “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA.” He assured that a new nominee, aligned with his mission to prioritize America’s interests in space, will be announced soon.



Last year, Trump had put forward Isaacman, a billionaire with experience as a private astronaut, for the role of NASA chief. His nomination was approved by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in April. Isaacman is a significant client of SpaceX, having invested substantial amounts in private spaceflights with the company.

