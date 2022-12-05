Tuludeni’s lifeless body retrieved from dam at Ongwediva

The lifeless body of 12-year-old Dimbulukweni Tuludeni was on Saturday retrieved from a man-made dam filled with rainwater, by community members of Efidi Lomulunga area outside Ongwediva.

According to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s weekend crime report availed here Monday, Tuludeni and his friends went swimming in the dam around 12h00, where he is alleged to have drowned.

“The deceased’s friends reported the incident to community members who teamed up to search for his body in the dam and retrieved it,” the report read.

In a separate incident at Gobabis’ Epako residential area, a male body was found lying in a street in the early hours of Saturday morning with two stab wounds to the chest and neck.

“The deceased suspected to be in his late 20s is unknown at the moment as his body was only found by a passer-by at about 03h00 in the early hours of Saturday morning,” said NamPol.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency