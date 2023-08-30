Two die in government vehicle accident outside Tsumeb

Two people died in an accident involving a government vehicle about 10 kilometres outside Tsumeb towards Otavi on the B1 road on Wednesday.

Namibian Police Force Otjozondjupa Regional Commander, Commissioner Heinrich Tjiveze, told Nampa the government vehicle assigned to the VIP Protection Directorate had four occupants at the time of the accident.

“Two people died on the spot, while the other two were transported to the Otavi clinic with injuries and will be transferred to the Otjiwarongo Intermediate Hospital,” he said.

The incident occurred around 09h00 while the vehicle was travelling from the northern to southern direction, Tjiveze said, adding that first responders were on site and were clearing the road.

“It has not yet been determined which ministry owns the car or whether the people in the accident are males or females. At this point, we can only confirm that the accident occurred and that we will disclose additional facts as soon as we have an encompassing report,” Tjiveze added.

