Two fatally stabbed in Hardap

WINDHOEK: The police in the Hardap Region are investigating separate murder cases following the death of two men on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in Rehoboth by an unknown suspect. The incident reportedly happened on Thursday around 03h10, in Block E. The deceased has been identified as Sensenzo Witbeen. 'The deceased was stabbed on the left side of the face by an unknown suspect. The victim died while on the way to hospital. No arrest has been made yet. His relatives are informed and police investigation continues,' Shikwambi said. In Maltahöhe, a 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife. The incident occurred on Wednesday, around 21h40, at a shebeen in Blikkiesdorp. 'It is alleged that an argument broke out between the suspect and the deceased. The victim died on the scene and the suspect was arrested. His next of kin are not informed yet. Police investigation s continue,' Shikwambi said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

