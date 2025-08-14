Two Killed, Six Injured in Badghis Province Road Accident



Badghis: Two passengers lost their lives and six others were injured when their vehicle veered off the road and flipped in western Afghanistan’s Badghis province, the provincial police said on Thursday. The mishap occurred Thursday morning in the Koykhari region of Muqar district, along the highway linking Badghis to northern Faryab province, after a passenger vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, said provincial police spokesman Sadiqullah Sadiqi.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the injured were taken to local health centers for treatment, the official added. Thousands of people die in traffic accidents across Afghanistan each year, often due to reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, poor road conditions, lack of traffic signs, and dilapidated highways.