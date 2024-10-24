Two men arrested for allegedly selling stolen dried meat



OMUTHIYA: Two men were arrested at Tsumeb on Wednesday after they were allegedly found in possession of dried beef suspected to have been stolen . According to the region ‘ s crime investigations coordinator , Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo , the men aged 31 and 35 were arrested in the Kuvukiland residential area . ‘ An intelligence – driven operation was conducted after information was received about dried cattle meat suspected to have been stolen that was being sold from a certain house in Kuvukiland ,’ Ekandjo said . He added that upon arrival at the house , the two suspects were allegedly found busy selling the dried meat and could not explain how it came to be in their possession . ‘ The suspects were also found in possession of cash in the amount of N . dollars 630 suspected to have been generated from the selling of the meat ,’ Ekandjo added . The dried meat is valued at N . dollars 10 000 . Both suspects are residents of Tsumeb and they are expected to appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate ‘ s Court on F

riday . Police investigations continue .

Source: The Namibia News Agency