Ukraine and Russia Edge Closer to Peace Talks with Proposed Ceasefire

Ariamsvlei: The police at Ariamsvlei have arrested two men, aged 55 and 48, for allegedly possessing unpolished diamonds. The arrest took place on Saturday at around 19h00 at the Ariamsvlei border post.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Deputy Commissioner Nicodemus Mbango, the crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region of the Namibian Police Force, stated that the men were apprehended while traveling from South Africa to Namibia. During a search at the border entry point, authorities discovered 204 objects suspected to be unpolished diamonds in the suspects’ possession.

Mbango detailed that the confiscated items included 32 white objects and 172 black objects. The value of these suspected unpolished diamonds has yet to be determined. The two men have been charged with possession of unpolished diamonds and are scheduled to appear in the Ariamsvlei Periodical Court.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.