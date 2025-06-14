Aerosols Offer New Hope in Weakening Dangerous Cyclones: Australian Study

Hot News :

Typhoon Wutip Leaves 3 Dead in Central Vietnam

Hanoi: Typhoon Wutip has caused severe flooding in central Vietnam, leaving three people dead, Vietnam News Agency reported on Saturday. Two victims died in Trieu Phong district of Quang Tri province during flood prevention efforts, while another was drowned in Hai Lang district, the report said.



According to Namibia Press Agency, in neighboring Quang Binh province, four people remain missing as search and rescue teams continue to expand operations under improving weather conditions. Floodwaters have submerged more than 21,000 hectares of rice fields, along with thousands of hectares of vegetables and aquaculture ponds, while tens of thousands of poultry have been killed.



Severe flooding also inundated homes, disrupted traffic, and forced evacuations in both lowland and mountainous areas, though river levels are gradually receding.

