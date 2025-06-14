Aerosols Offer New Hope in Weakening Dangerous Cyclones: Australian Study



Los Angeles: About 200 U.S. marines have been deployed to Los Angeles to protect a federal building following a week of protests over the current administration’s immigration raids in the city. The military confirmed the deployment as part of efforts to secure federal properties during ongoing demonstrations.





According to Namibia Press Agency, U.S. Army Major General Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51, which includes over 4,000 California Army National Guard soldiers and approximately 700 marines, stated that the marines had undergone civil disturbance training. However, Sherman clarified that the marines would not engage in law enforcement activities.





Reports indicate that some marines were seen standing guard outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles. This federal building houses several federal offices, including the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. The deployment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump decided to dispatch over 4,000 National Guard members and about 700 active-duty marines to the Los Angeles area, despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials.





The U.S. Northern Command announced that around 2,800 service members, including 2,100 National Guard soldiers and 700 marines, were deployed to the greater Los Angeles area. They also mentioned that the marines had completed necessary training and would be serving alongside National Guard soldiers within the next 48 hours. The marines were reportedly undergoing this training at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach in Orange County.





In a legal development, the Trump administration achieved a swift victory when a federal appeals court blocked a lower court’s order that would have returned 4,000 California National Guard troops to state control. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay, allowing the military deployment in Los Angeles to continue.





The legal ruling highlighted ongoing tensions between the federal government and California over the federalization of state military forces. The appellate court’s order permits the continued operation of National Guard troops under federal command, indicating that the legal conflict between Washington and California will persist.





Protests over federal immigration enforcement have led to hundreds of arrests in Southern California, with more demonstrations planned for the upcoming weekend across the region and the nation.

