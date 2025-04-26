About 200,000 Mourners Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral



Kampala: The Ugandan Health Ministry announced that the Ebola virus outbreak has officially ended in the country. This declaration comes as a relief after 42 consecutive days without any new cases since the last confirmed Ebola patient was discharged on March 14, 2025.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry conveyed the news on X, expressing gratitude to health workers, partners, and communities for their collaborative efforts in combating the outbreak. The ministry’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the country’s public health landscape.





The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously reported a second Ebola-related death in Uganda in March, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10. In response to the outbreak, the WHO launched its first Ebola virus vaccine trial in Uganda in February, and dispatched experts to the country in January to aid local authorities in their containment efforts.

