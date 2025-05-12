Ukraine and Russia Edge Closer to Peace Talks with Proposed Ceasefire



Kyiv: Ukraine has expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Russia, contingent upon Moscow’s confirmation of a “full, lasting, and reliable” ceasefire starting Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency of halting the violence, stating, “There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day.” He called for Russia to validate a ceasefire from May 12th, highlighting it as a crucial initial step towards ending the conflict. Zelenskyy’s remarks on X indicated a shift in the long-standing war, noting the international anticipation for peace.

Further elaboration from Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, on Telegram, underscored the necessity of a 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite for any subsequent negotiations. Yermak stressed that Russia’s acknowledgment of the ceasefire would demonstrate its genuine intent to resolve the conflict.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoma

n Maria Zakharova relayed President Vladimir Putin’s stance, prioritizing discussions on the conflict’s root causes before considering a truce. Putin suggested resuming direct peace talks with Kyiv in Istanbul, Turkey, starting Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed Turkey’s readiness to host these negotiations during a phone call with Putin.

Zelenskyy, along with European leaders, issued a joint statement in Kyiv on Saturday, urging Russia to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. The statement, supported by the U.S., warned of potential “stronger sanctions” against Moscow if it failed to comply.

Turkey has been instrumental in mediating the conflict, having facilitated several rounds of talks in Istanbul aimed at finding a resolution to the war, which began in February 2022 and is now in its fourth year.