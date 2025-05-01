Hot News :

Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Oleshky Market, Resulting in Multiple Casualties

Oleshky: The Ukrainian armed forces have launched an attack on a market located in the town of Oleshky, Kherson Region, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals and injuries to over 20 others, as reported by Governor Vladimir Saldo.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the attack occurred at approximately 9:30 am local time (6:30 GMT) and involved the use of FPV drones targeting civilians near the central market. Governor Saldo communicated via Telegram that a large number of people were present at the market during the time of the attack.



The governor stated that the details surrounding the incident are still being clarified, and emergency services are actively working at the scene to address the situation.

