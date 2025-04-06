

Moscow: The Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly conducted seven attacks on Russian energy facilities within the last 24 hours, as stated by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday. These strikes have targeted various regions, including Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh, further escalating tensions between the two nations.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry detailed that the attacks occurred from Saturday to Sunday, specifically mentioning an incident on April 6 where a Ukrainian UAV attack damaged a low-pressure overhead steel gas distribution pipeline operated by “Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Voronezh.” This incident underscores the ongoing hostilities that continue despite an agreement aimed at halting attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.





The ministry emphasized that Kiev persists in its assaults on Russian energy infrastructure, countering its own claims of adherence to the bilateral agreement intended to cease such hostilities. These developments highlight the fragile nature of agreements between Russia and Ukraine, as both sides navigate the complexities of their ongoing conflict.

