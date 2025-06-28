UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal



Windhoek: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda: “This agreement is a significant step toward de-escalation, peace and stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region,” said Guterres in a statement.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Guterres urged the parties to fully honor the commitments they have undertaken in the peace agreement and pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures.

He added that the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the implementation of the agreement in close coordination with the African Union as well as regional and international partners. Facilitated by the United States, the agreement was signed in Washington, D.C., on Friday.