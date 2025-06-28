Hot News :

UN Chief Welcomes DRC Rwanda Peace Deal

Ngurare Calls on Namibians to Promote Olufuko

Prolonged Drought Heightens Sexual Violence Risk for Young Women in Vulnerable Regions: Study

Roundup: DR Congo, Rwanda Sign Peace Deal to End Regional Bloody Turmoil

Trump Calls Presidency “A Very Dangerous Profession” After Supreme Court Win

Over 1 Million Afghan Refugees Return Home in Six Months

Windhoek: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda: “This agreement is a significant step toward de-escalation, peace and stability in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region,” said Guterres in a statement.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Guterres urged the parties to fully honor the commitments they have undertaken in the peace agreement and pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures.

He added that the United Nations remains fully committed to supporting the implementation of the agreement in close coordination with the African Union as well as regional and international partners. Facilitated by the United States, the agreement was signed in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

