UN releases 14 mln USD to aid 260,000 South Sudanese

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths released 14 million U.S. dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on Thursday, for direct assistance to 262,521 South Sudanese affected by increased violence and severe flooding.

Interconnected shocks have had a devastating impact on the most vulnerable, said the UN humanitarian office, OCHA.

‘This funding will support reducing people’s vulnerability and protection risks through activities implemented by the United Nations humanitarian agencies in South Sudan,’ said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan.

The International Organization for Migration, the UN Children’s Fund, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization are among the implementing agencies that will target those with the highest severity of needs, according to UN News.

Benefitting from the newly allocated humanitarian funding will be people in the Unity, Upper Nile, Northern Bhar el Ghazel, Jonglei and Warrap states as well as in the Abyei Administrative Area.

