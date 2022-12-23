Tunisia foils 7 illegal immigration attempts

Tunisia has foiled seven attempts by illegal migrants to cross the Mediterranean toward the Italian coast, according to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

A total of 81 illegal immigrants, including three women, were arrested late Monday night by the coast guard units on the Nabeul coast in northeastern Tunisia, the TAP reported on Wednesday.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, illegal immigration attempts from Tunisia to Italy have been on the rise.

3 (TEHRAN, Dec. 22 () — Iran reiterated on Thursday that it has sent no military hardware to any side in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, according to a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘repeated accusations’ against Iran in his speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, said the ministry statement.

‘Iran has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine,’ said Kanaani, warning Zelensky that ‘there is a limit to Iran’s patience with such baseless accusations.’

Ukraine and Western countries accuse Iran of sending suicide drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine. Iran has repeatedly rejected the allegations as ‘baseless.’

Source: The Namibian Press Agency