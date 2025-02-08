Urgent: Al Qassam Hands Over 3 Israeli Hostages to ICRC in Central Gaza Strip



Deir al-Balah: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, on Saturday handed over three Israeli hostages to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the handover marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region. The involvement of the ICRC suggests efforts to address humanitarian concerns amidst the tensions. The transfer of hostages occurred in the central part of the Gaza Strip, highlighting the strategic and sensitive nature of such operations in the area.

