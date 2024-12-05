Urgent: Macron Approves Resignation of Barnier Gov’t.



Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the decision comes after Barnier’s administration lost crucial support in parliament, leading to the vote of no confidence. This political development marks a significant shift in France’s governmental landscape, as Macron now faces the task of appointing a new prime minister to form a government.

The resignation highlights the challenges faced by Macron’s administration in maintaining stability within the legislative body. The no-confidence vote underscores the growing political tensions and divisions among French lawmakers, posing new challenges for governance.

As the country awaits Macron’s next move, the political landscape remains uncertain, with potential implications for both domestic policies and France’s position on international matters. The situation continues to develop

, with further announcements expected in the coming days.