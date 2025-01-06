Urgent: S. Korea’s Joint Investigation Unit Seeks Extension of Arrest Warrant for President Yoon



Seoul: South Korea’s joint investigation unit said Monday that it has sought the extension of the arrest warrant for the impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived martial law imposition.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the decision to seek an extension comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to President Yoon’s controversial declaration of martial law. The investigation unit is reportedly focusing on the implications of the martial law and its impact on the nation’s governance.





The arrest warrant, initially issued following Yoon’s impeachment, is under review as legal authorities continue to examine the circumstances that led to the imposition of martial law. The joint investigation unit’s move reflects the continued scrutiny of President Yoon’s actions during his tenure.





Officials involved in the investigation have not disclosed further details about the potential outcomes or the timeline for any decisions regarding the extension of the arrest warrant. The situation remains a significant point of focus for South Korea’s legal and political communities.

