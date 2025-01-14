Urgent: Syrian FM to Make First Official Visit to Trkiye



Jinan: Syria’s new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, announced on Tuesday through social media that he will make his first official visit to Trkiye on Jan. 15.





According to Namibia Press Agency, this visit marks a significant step in diplomatic relations between Syria and Trkiye, as the countries look to address key bilateral issues. Al-Shibani’s trip is expected to include discussions on regional security, trade, and cooperation in various sectors. The visit comes at a time when both nations are seeking to strengthen ties and enhance mutual understanding in the region.

