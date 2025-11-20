Uruguay’s Bielsa Stands Firm Amid Criticism Following Heavy Loss to US



Windhoek: Marcelo Bielsa insisted Thursday he has the strength and conviction to remain Uruguay’s manager following a 5-1 friendly defeat to the United States. Bielsa called a press conference in Montevideo amid heavy criticism of his team’s performance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Bielsa emphasized his determination to continue leading the national team through to the World Cup, despite the recent setback. He expressed that his resolve has remained unchanged since he took on the role of Uruguay’s manager in May 2023. The defeat against the United States followed a goalless draw with Mexico, both matches serving as key opportunities for Uruguay to hone their strategies ahead of next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, secured their place in the tournament by finishing fourth in South America’s 10-team qualifying group. Bielsa felt compelled to address the media due to the magnitude of

Tuesday’s loss, though he was surprised by the aggressive nature of some questions posed during the conference.

Bielsa recounted, “The first inclination I had about holding a press conference, obviously after losing 5-1, was that the effects of a defeat like that always create concern and one has to explain it.” He noted that early questions labeled the team’s performance as “a disaster” and “an eyesore,” descriptions he found unusually harsh.

Despite the public scrutiny, Bielsa stated that extensive discussions with Uruguay Football Association president Ignacio Alonso have reassured him of his secure position. “I spoke for many hours with the president and the conclusion is that the project continues as it is until the World Cup. That is the summary,” he affirmed.

Addressing rumors of discord within the team, Bielsa dismissed the notion that players had turned against him, asserting that any such sentiment would have been communicated directly to him.