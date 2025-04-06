Israel Bans Entry for Two British Parliamentarians Reports



Washington: US Democratic Congressman Al Green has revealed plans to propose US President Donald Trump’s impeachment within 30 days as the US leader does not deserve his post.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Green announced his intentions at a rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, declaring that he would bring articles of impeachment against President Trump. He emphasized the need for a Senate that would convict Trump this time and compared the president to a Goliath, asserting that he would be the David to bring him down.





This move marks Green’s continued efforts to impeach Trump, having attempted unsuccessfully three times during Trump’s first term from 2016 to 2020.





On the same day, thousands of people gathered across the US to protest against Trump and his “Make America Great Again” policy. Many protesters carried posters with the “Hands Off!” slogan.

