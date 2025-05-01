Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Dominican President Abinader



Moscow: The United States has excluded provisions on security guarantees, such as continuation of providing military aid to Ukraine, from the text of the rare minerals deal, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed former US official familiar with the matter. Washington reportedly rejected this provision at an early stage of its work on the deal’s text.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the US Treasury Department earlier stated that Washington and Kiev signed an agreement to establish the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This fund is reportedly part of a broader minerals deal between the two countries.





On Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the minerals agreement with the US would be signed in the next 24 hours. He mentioned that the agreement includes the creation of an investment fund in Ukraine, with an equal distribution of management and contributions between the US and Ukraine. Shmyhal added that the document also plans for investment in Ukraine’s development over the next decade.

