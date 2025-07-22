Cambodia and South Korea Launch E-Mobility Carbon Trading Project



Usakos: Telecom Namibia and the Usakos Town Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the town’s transformation into a smart city, marking a major step towards digital inclusion, economic growth, and improved quality of life for residents. The agreement, signed on Monday, focuses on rolling out state-of-the-art Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure, enabling high-speed connectivity and value-added digital services to support current and future town developments.





According to Namibia Press Agency, located along Namibia’s central railway line and a gateway to the Erongo Region, Usakos has traditionally served as a transit and industrial hub. However, the town has lagged in modern digital infrastructure, limiting its potential for economic diversification. The fibre rollout is expected to bridge this gap, positioning Usakos as a model for digital transformation in smaller towns.





Speaking at the signing ceremony, Erongo Region Governor Natalia /Goagoses underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in driving regional development. ‘Partnerships with entities like Telecom Namibia are not just welcomed, they are essential. They lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth, enhance public service delivery, and bring us closer to a connected, thriving Erongo Region,’ she said.





She described the MoU as more than a formality, calling it a bold, shared commitment to transform Usakos into a smart city and advance inclusive development. The Governor also urged the community to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure, warning that vandalism would derail progress. She pledged to hold stakeholders accountable for achieving the MoU’s objectives while offering full support to ensure success.





Telecom Namibia Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stanley Shanapinda, reaffirmed the company’s commitment, saying reliable connectivity is at the heart of any smart city. ‘Our experience in Oranjemund has demonstrated how critical connectivity is to success. We are confident Telecom Namibia is the ideal partner to support Usakos in becoming a digitally advanced, inclusive, sustainable, and thriving community,’ he said.





Shanapinda noted the project would emulate Oranjemund’s smart city model, which deployed 67.6 kilometres of new fibre routes as part of Telecom Namibia’s nationwide 13,000-kilometre fibre backbone. Usakos Town Council CEO, Lesley Goreseb, said the partnership would unlock new avenues for economic growth and improve residents’ quality of life.

