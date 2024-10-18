Uutoni visits Rundu to address water and sewer issues



Rundu: Minister of Urban and Rural Development , Erastus Uutoni on Thursday visited Rundu as part of an urgent intervention into the water and sewer issues experienced at the Ndama Junior Primary School and other schools in the Kavango East Region . Uutoni paid a courtesy call on Kavango East Governor Bonny Wakudumo , where he met the leadership of the Kavango East Regional Council as well as Rundu Town Council to collectively assess the current potable water and sewer challenges . The minister ‘ s visit follows media reports earlier this month on how learners had been relieving themselves out in the open in schoolyards due to lack of water , full septic tanks and toilets that were in state of disrepair . During the meeting , the minister was informed about challenges the Directorate of Education is experiencing with sourcing a private service provider to empty the septic tanks at schools . Refuse removal tenders , under which sewage issues also fall , were halted by the Office of the Auditor General followin

g disputes among local businesses . Chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Council , Damian Maghambayi suggested that the council come up with another tender for the current needs . ‘ We cannot just sit back and not execute our duties or else the problem will persist . We will formally bring this issue to your office honourable minister , so we can see how to address it ,’ Maghambayi said . Rundu Mayor Gabriel Kanyanga said for a permanent solution to be found , all school sewers within the town ‘ s boundaries should be connected to the town ‘ s main sewer line . He said if finances are availed , Ndama Junior Primary School and the schools in that area could be connected to the sewer line at the Rundu Trade Fair Centre . On his part , Uutoni said he consulted the Ministry of Finance on the water and sewer issues at schools in Rundu and he wants the regional leadership to work on the modalities needed with him . Uutoni said this had to be done as soon as possible in order for the schools to be provided with

water.

Source:The Namibia News Agency