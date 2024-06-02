UWGN, Creative Colony, educate students on transforming trash to art



An NGO, United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), in collaboration with Creative Colony, has trained students in Lagos schools on transforming discarded plastics into art.

Ms ‘Deola Durodola, Executive Director, UWGN, at the completion of the three-day initiative on Friday in Lagos, said the project was aimed at promoting recycling and the creative use of waste plastics to create art.

Durodola said that the initiative tagged ‘Eco Art project’ was conducted at Ilupeju Junior Secondary School and Mawumaduka School and Orphanage, Makoko.

According to her, the project engaged students in an educational and artistic experience, transforming discarded plastics into vibrant works of art.

Durodola said that the students learnt about the environmental impact of plastic waste and the significance of recycling.

She noted that they were guided by skilled artists from the Creative Colony, who taught them various techniques to repurpose waste materials into beautiful, meaningful artworks.

‘The project aimed to inspire the n

ext generation to think creatively about environmental conservation and to see the potential in everyday waste.

‘We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and creativity of the students, and it is our hope that this experience will leave a lasting impression and encourage sustainable practices in their communities,’ she said.

She added that the initiative not only highlighted the importance of recycling but also showcased the students’ creativity and artistic talents.

According to her, participants created stunning portraits of notable figures such as Tobi Amusan, celebrated Nigerian sprinter and world champion; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Tunde Onakoya, a chess player and coach.

Also, Dr Ameera Euba, Founder, The Creative Colony, said the partnership with UWGN represents a powerful synergy of community engagement and artistic innovation.

Euba noted that by merging efforts, the organisations had not only educated young minds on the importance of recycling but also provided them with a creativ

e outlet to express their ideas and aspirations.

‘Together, we are fostering a culture of sustainability and creativity that will resonate far beyond the classrooms and communities we serve,’ she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria